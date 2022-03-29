Tue, Mar 29, 2022

Bihar: JDU leader Deepak Kumar Mehta succumbed to bullet injuries

Published: Mar 29,202208:21 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Deepak Kumar Mehta, who was shot late on Monday evening in Patna's Danapur in Bihar, succumbed to bullet injuries in hospital. Mehta was shot on Monday by criminals in Danapur. The criminals fired five bullets at Mehta including one bullet in the chest and another on the head.

Representative image (Source: Unsplash)
Representative image (Source: Unsplash)
Patna:
Mehta was currently serving as Vice-President of Nagar Parishad Danapur. Mehta was close to JDU vice president Upendra Kushwaha. Following the murder, Kushwaha immediately rushed to the victim's house.

"it's is a very unfortunate incident and the government will take action against whoever is responsible for this incident," told the mediapersons in Patna. Deepak Mehta contested the 2020 assembly elections from Danapur on a Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) ticket, which later merged with JDU.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations