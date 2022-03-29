After calling on Lankan President and Modi, Jaishankar meets top Tamil leaders

Colombo :

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and assured them of India’s continued cooperation and understanding as the island nation was facing an unprecedented economic crisis triggered by a shortage of foreign exchange.





India recently announced to extend a $1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis.





Jaishankar later met Sri Lanka’s top Tamil leaders and discussed the realisation of the aspirations of the minority community for equality, justice, peace and dignity. He met the main Tamil party — the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) — delegation led by R Sampanthan and discussed common interests.