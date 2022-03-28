Mon, Mar 28, 2022

SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport

Published: Mar 28,202203:37 PM by ANI

Updated: Mar 28,202204:50 PM

During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft.

Representative image (Source: ANI)
Representative image (Source: ANI)
New Delhi:
A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.

Here are the images of the damaged pole and the dented flight wing:


Pole damaged by collision



Damaged flight wing

