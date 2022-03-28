SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport

During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft.
New Delhi:
A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.
During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft.
Here are the images of the damaged pole and the dented flight wing:
Pole damaged by collision
Damaged flight wing
