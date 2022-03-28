India records 1,270 new Covid cases

New Delhi :

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.





The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.





A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.