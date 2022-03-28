India records 1,270 new Covid cases

With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases further declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
New Delhi:
The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.
A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.
