Nitish ‘punched’ by youth at public meet in Patna’s outskirts

Patna :

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was allegedly punched by a youth during a public programme in Bakhtiyarpur town on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday afternoon.





Nitish Kumar makes regular visits to meet people in the area which is part of his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency Barh, which he had represented five times from 1989 to 1999, before losing in 2004 and the constituency being redrawn in 2008.





Bihar | A youth tried to attack CM Nitish Kumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police.



(Viral video) pic.twitter.com/FoTMR3Xq8o — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022





According to a video going viral on social media, a youth was seen walking in between the security personnel as the Chief Minister was paying tribute at a statue at Bakhtiyarpur market, and punching him once. Security personnel overpowered the accused and took him into custody.





IANS sought to contact the Patna SSP and other senior police officers but their phones were switched off.





However, sources have said that the youth is mentally unstable, and the motive for his attack on the Chief Minister is yet to be ascertained yet. Patna police are investigating the background of the accused.





Top Bihar Police officials, who did not want to be identified, said that it is a serious security lapse as the Chief Minister generally moves with good numbers of security personnel in public places.



