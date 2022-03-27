NALSAR varsity campus gets gender-neutral space

Hyderabad :

The varsity further said it already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy.





''We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel in due course,'' NALSAR University said in a tweet on Saturday. ''The washroom on the ground floor of the academic block has also been designated as a gender-neutral washroom. The university already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy,'' it said in another tweet.





The University's Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa said that NALSAR believes in inclusive education. Mustafa tweeted: ''I had involved students in my administration and their creative ideas have helped me in coming up with several progressive, liberal and futuristic policies.'' In 2015, in a first, the NALSAR Law University had issued a gender-neutral graduation certificate to a student who did not wish to be identified with honorific Mr or Ms but with ''Mx''.