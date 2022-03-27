International flights to begin from today after 2-year hiatus

Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.
New Delhi: After a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.
Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector. As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to/from India during the summer schedule.
