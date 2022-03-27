International flights to begin from today after 2-year hiatus

New Delhi :





Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector. As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to/from India during the summer schedule.

After a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.