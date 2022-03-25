Supreme Court shocked as firm sends bouncers against Government of India

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court today expressed surprise after it was informed that bouncers were being sent by a private firm for eviction of properties occupied by government officials living in Sujan Singh Park near Khan Market in Delhi.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana that government officials were being forced out of Sujan Singh Park flats with the help of bouncers.





"How can they send bouncers against the Government of India? List it next week before the appropriate bench," said the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and CT Ravikumar.





"The impugned order permits the other side to get it vacated and they are sending bouncers. I am sorry, but it's quite unusual but there are government officials," Mr Mehta said while seeking urgent listing of the matter.





The Centre has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court judgement of January 2020 directing it to pay arrears of rent owed to Sobha Singh and Sons.





Sobha Singh and Sons had filed an eviction petition before the Additional Rent Controller who passed a judgement in its favour.