2 years of Covid lockdown: Origin, travel, impact and more

Published: Mar 24,202206:15 PM by Online desk

Exactly two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in India for 21 days to curb the spread of novel coronavirus that in many ways changed the landscape of India and its people.

An aerial view of Chennai during first lockdown (Image credit: Manivasagan)
It has been over 2 years since the Covid hit us with 3 waves in India and many across the globe. Exactly two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in India for 21 days to curb the spread of novel coronavirus that in many ways changed the landscape of India and its people.

Let's take a look at a timeline that has impacted a lot of lives:

* December 31, 2019: China alerts WHO of 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” in Wuhan.

* January 30, 2020: India’s first Covid-19 patient — a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China — reported in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

* February 1: The second evacuation flight was approved by China and took off with 323 Indians and seven Maldives nationals.

* February 03: Kerala government declared coronavirus a state calamity after two more cases were reported.

* February 4: India cancels existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited China in the last two weeks as the death toll in China exceeds that of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.

* February 11: WHO announced that the new coronavirus disease will be known by the official name of Covid.

* March 2: Two more cases detected outside Kerala were reported.

* March 03: Two months after the outbreak, Modi tweeted for the first time saying that "there is no need to panic" as "ministries and states are working together" to screen people.

* March 06: Screening of all int passengers begins at airports.

* March 08: More than 100,000 cases were reported worldwide.

* March 10: A total of 50 Covid cases were reported in India.

* March 11: WHO declares Covid a pandemic.

* March 12: India also bans entry of foreigners and suspends all visas from March 13 to April 15.

* March 15: Maharashtra overtook Kerala to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 100. Cases double every 5 days.

* March 16: Delhi government ordered the closure of all gymnasiums, spas, nightclubs, and theatres until March 31 in view of Covid.

* March 17: India had tested only 500 community cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and Nationwide lockdown further extended till May 31.

* March 20: ICMR expands the case definition for Covid tests to include people with symptoms.

* March 22: Upon a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 14-hour voluntary lockdown called ‘Janata Curfew’ was observed in India.

* March 24: Modi announces 21-day lockdown.

* March 25: India witness a large-scale movement of migrants from urban poor to rural areas.

* March 26: FM announces Rs 1.7 trillion economic stimulus plan for poor and migrants.

* March 27: RBI allows moratorium on loan repayment (March 1 to May 31) and Upon PM Modi’s call, citizens light candles. torches and flashlights to show solidarity for frontline healthcare workers who are working hard to bring down the virus.

* March 31: Delhi's Nizamuddin emerges as Covid hotspot.

*April 5: Millions of Indians, light up candles and torchlights for nine minutes.

* April 6: The death toll in India crosses the 100-mark.

* April 8: Vice-President indicates lockdown as India witnessed a dramatic surge in Covid cases.

* April 10: Modi hold a virtual meeting with the CM of all states to discuss lockdown restrictions.

* April 14: Centre extends the 21-day lockdown till May 3.

* April 16: Govt allows E-commerce, Agri industry to resume from April 20th.

* April 22: Union Cabinet approves an ordinance making acts of violence against doctors as cognisable and non-bailable offenses.

* April 24: PM Modi and Union FM finalise a second stimulus package.

* April 29: India records 1,000 confirmed deaths in 24 hrs.

* May 1: Home Ministry extends lockdown for two weeks starting May 4 with zone-wise restrictions.

* May 7: Phase 1 of Vande Bharat's mission to evacuate nearly 15,000 Indians stranded abroad began.

* May 13 - 16:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Tranche 1 and 2 of the Atmanirbhar package.

* May 17: MHA extends lockdown till May 3 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Tranche 5 of Atmanirbhar package.

*May 19: Total Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh.

* May 25: Domestic flight services resume in a calibrated manner, with only 30% of regular schedules.

* June 1: India becomes 7th most infected country and Indian Railways starts 200 specials trains.

* June 5: WHO changes its guidelines on using face masks, advising that face masks should be worn in public to stop the spread of Covid.

* June 8: Centre allows re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants, and places of worship.

* June 12: India overtakes the UK to become the 4th worst coronavirus-hit country.

* June 13: Loss of the sense of smell and taste are added among the symptoms of Covid by the Health Ministry.

* July 1: Relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop were given.

* July 6: India overtakes Russia to become a third-worst coronavirus-hit country.

* August 1: Govt allows gyms, yoga centers, and revoking the night curfew order.

* August 11: Russia becomes 1st country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid vaccine “Sputnik V”.

* August 26: Serum Institute of India starts India trials of Covishield.

* September 7: Metro services resume in a graded manner across the country as per Union Home Ministry and Commercial metro services had stopped on March 24.

*September 12: India breaks its own record in fresh Covid-19 cases, records another highest single-day spike in infections, with 97,570 people found coronavirus positive in 24 hours.

* September 17: The number of active cases of a novel coronavirus in the country crossed the one million (ten lakh) mark.

* September 21: Schools partially reopened in several states to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions.

* September 22: India reports over 1 lakh coronavirus recoveries in a single day for the first time.

* September 27: India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 60 lakh, with total recoveries crossing the 50 lakh milestone.

* September 30: MHA issues guidelines that allow cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 percent capacity from October 15.

* December 2: the UK becomes the first country to give emergency use authorization to Pfizer-Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine for public use.

* December 19: India’s coronavirus numbers cross 1 crore-mark.

* December 7: SII and Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use authorisation for their respective vaccines.

* January 11, 2021: The government places a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 million doses of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.

* March 1: The second phase of the vaccination drive begins.

* March 17: Modi holds a meeting through video-conferencing and called for quick and decisive steps to curb the spread of the virus.

* March 23: Government announces that everybody above the age of 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1.

