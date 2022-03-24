2 years of Covid lockdown: Origin, travel, impact and more

An aerial view of Chennai during first lockdown (Image credit: Manivasagan)

Chennai :

It has been over 2 years since the Covid hit us with 3 waves in India and many across the globe. Exactly two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in India for 21 days to curb the spread of novel coronavirus that in many ways changed the landscape of India and its people.





Let's take a look at a timeline that has impacted a lot of lives:





* December 31, 2019: China alerts WHO of 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” in Wuhan.





* January 30, 2020: India’s first Covid-19 patient — a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China — reported in Kerala’s Thrissur district.





* February 1: The second evacuation flight was approved by China and took off with 323 Indians and seven Maldives nationals.





* February 03: Kerala government declared coronavirus a state calamity after two more cases were reported.





* February 4: India cancels existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited China in the last two weeks as the death toll in China exceeds that of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.





* February 11: WHO announced that the new coronavirus disease will be known by the official name of Covid.





* March 2: Two more cases detected outside Kerala were reported.





* March 03: Two months after the outbreak, Modi tweeted for the first time saying that "there is no need to panic" as "ministries and states are working together" to screen people.





* March 06: Screening of all int passengers begins at airports.





* March 08: More than 100,000 cases were reported worldwide.





* March 10: A total of 50 Covid cases were reported in India.





* March 11: WHO declares Covid a pandemic.





* March 12: India also bans entry of foreigners and suspends all visas from March 13 to April 15.





* March 15: Maharashtra overtook Kerala to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 100. Cases double every 5 days.





* March 16: Delhi government ordered the closure of all gymnasiums, spas, nightclubs, and theatres until March 31 in view of Covid.





* March 17: India had tested only 500 community cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and Nationwide lockdown further extended till May 31.





* March 20: ICMR expands the case definition for Covid tests to include people with symptoms.





* March 22: Upon a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 14-hour voluntary lockdown called ‘Janata Curfew’ was observed in India.





* March 24: Modi announces 21-day lockdown.





* March 25: India witness a large-scale movement of migrants from urban poor to rural areas.





* March 26: FM announces Rs 1.7 trillion economic stimulus plan for poor and migrants.





* March 27: RBI allows moratorium on loan repayment (March 1 to May 31) and Upon PM Modi’s call, citizens light candles. torches and flashlights to show solidarity for frontline healthcare workers who are working hard to bring down the virus.





* March 31: Delhi's Nizamuddin emerges as Covid hotspot.





*April 5: Millions of Indians, light up candles and torchlights for nine minutes.





* April 6: The death toll in India crosses the 100-mark.





* April 8: Vice-President indicates lockdown as India witnessed a dramatic surge in Covid cases.





* April 10: Modi hold a virtual meeting with the CM of all states to discuss lockdown restrictions.





* April 14: Centre extends the 21-day lockdown till May 3.





* April 16: Govt allows E-commerce, Agri industry to resume from April 20th.





* April 22: Union Cabinet approves an ordinance making acts of violence against doctors as cognisable and non-bailable offenses.





* April 24: PM Modi and Union FM finalise a second stimulus package.





* April 29: India records 1,000 confirmed deaths in 24 hrs.





* May 1: Home Ministry extends lockdown for two weeks starting May 4 with zone-wise restrictions.





* May 7: Phase 1 of Vande Bharat's mission to evacuate nearly 15,000 Indians stranded abroad began.





* May 13 - 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Tranche 1 and 2 of the Atmanirbhar package.





* May 17: MHA extends lockdown till May 3 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Tranche 5 of Atmanirbhar package.





*May 19: Total Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh.





* May 25: Domestic flight services resume in a calibrated manner, with only 30% of regular schedules.





* June 1: India becomes 7th most infected country and Indian Railways starts 200 specials trains.





* June 5: WHO changes its guidelines on using face masks, advising that face masks should be worn in public to stop the spread of Covid.





* June 8: Centre allows re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants, and places of worship.





* June 12: India overtakes the UK to become the 4th worst coronavirus-hit country.





* June 13: Loss of the sense of smell and taste are added among the symptoms of Covid by the Health Ministry.





* July 1: Relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop were given.





* July 6: India overtakes Russia to become a third-worst coronavirus-hit country.





* August 1: Govt allows gyms, yoga centers, and revoking the night curfew order.





* August 11: Russia becomes 1st country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid vaccine “Sputnik V”.





* August 26: Serum Institute of India starts India trials of Covishield.





* September 7: Metro services resume in a graded manner across the country as per Union Home Ministry and Commercial metro services had stopped on March 24.





*September 12: India breaks its own record in fresh Covid-19 cases, records another highest single-day spike in infections, with 97,570 people found coronavirus positive in 24 hours.





* September 17: The number of active cases of a novel coronavirus in the country crossed the one million (ten lakh) mark.





* September 21: Schools partially reopened in several states to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions.





* September 22: India reports over 1 lakh coronavirus recoveries in a single day for the first time.





* September 27: India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 60 lakh, with total recoveries crossing the 50 lakh milestone.





* September 30: MHA issues guidelines that allow cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 percent capacity from October 15.





* December 2: the UK becomes the first country to give emergency use authorization to Pfizer-Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine for public use.





* December 19: India’s coronavirus numbers cross 1 crore-mark.





* December 7: SII and Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use authorisation for their respective vaccines.





* January 11, 2021: The government places a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 million doses of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.





* March 1: The second phase of the vaccination drive begins.





* March 17: Modi holds a meeting through video-conferencing and called for quick and decisive steps to curb the spread of the virus.





* March 23: Government announces that everybody above the age of 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1.