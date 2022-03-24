Posters banning Muslim-run shops, stalls have popped up at temple fairs across Karnataka

Mangaluru :

Banners announcing that Muslims cannot pitch their stalls at the annual fair of Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple near Mangaluru district in Karnataka have come up around the temple.





However, the temple authority denied authorizing any such banner and said that it has been put up without bringing in their notice.









"The banner wasn't put up by temple authority. Somebody put it up without our notice. The temple authority has not barred anyone from trade here," said Manohar Shetty, Temple Administrator.





The local police have said that they are aware of such banners and will take action after taking legal opinion.





"I came to know the incident of Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple. We informed about it the local administration and temple authority. Based on their movement we will take action on it. Similar banners have been popped up in some other temples too.





We will take legal opinion and then take our next step into the matter," said Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. "We are finding out who installed these flexes. we will consult our legal team and take action accordingly," he added.





The same banner has been reportedly seen at other temples including Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple and Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur.