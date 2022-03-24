Editorial: Lasting lessons from 24-month lockdown

Chennai :

The date March 24, 2020, is a day that will live in infamy, in the minds of citizens across the nation. For it was on this day that the country went into a total lockdown for 21 days. Cautioning us that our failure to abide by the 21-day lockdown might set us back by 21 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put in place rules that mandated a semicolon of sorts for ordinary life as we knew it. It might seem like a distant memory, but just two years ago, shaking hands with a loved one, or even hugging one’s parents or a partner required us to follow a 15-day quarantine.





Overnight, citizens moved into the safe confines of their homes, after panic-buying daily essentials. Every public institution and transit point had shut its doors, except hospitals, law enforcement and the media which doubled down on their duties.





However, the one community that we might have ignored for all practical purposes was that of the migrant workers. With a total stoppage of employment of any kind, what we had not anticipated was how an overnight lockdown would impact the most vulnerable members of any society. Millions employed as daily wage workers were rendered jobless and homeless in the blink of an eye.





Even as the more privileged had the good fortune of sitting at home and still earning an income, thousands were forced to return to their hometowns in far flung reaches of India. Hundreds collapsed and died due to the exhaustion of travelling thousands of miles on foot, without proper rest or even food.





This was also when the Samaritan spirit of people was seen in full display. Volunteers came together to set up community kitchens so that all were provided with three square meals a day. Students and activists braved risks to make sure essential supplies like groceries and drinking water were provided to homes that had no such access.





Unfortunately, the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown was also an hour that saw us devolving to some of the basest, most primal instincts. The death of a father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennix, in Thoothukudi, while they were arrested by the police on account of keeping their shops open beyond the lockdown hours came as a rude wake-up call to the State on aspects such as dealing with the public in a sensitive manner. We also witnessed dastardly instances where doctors and healthcare workers were beaten up in the aftermath of the deaths of COVID patients.





Our image of being law-abiding citizens was also tested on numerous occasions as we got introduced to the idea of being masked 24/7 no matter where we were. For those who were hesitant to call out individuals who flouted masking or sanitation norms, it had become an imperative that would mean the difference between life and death. Entire colonies were getting barricaded as per green, red and yellow zones, and traversing within one’s own neighbourhood, let alone State, seemed like a tall order. The lockdowns also taught us major lessons in frugal living, demolishing the consumerist construct that had become all-pervasive for many.





Since the economy cannot be shuttered forever, we have learned to live with circuit-breaking mechanisms of locking, and unlocking, with restrictive timings. Despite the easing of rules and curfews, it is essential we do not forget what it meant to be a prisoner in one’s own room, home and city. A microorganism like the coronavirus has offered us a lifetime of lessons in humility, empathy and symbiotic living. One can only hope these lessons are not lost on a population with a fickle memory.