'A man is a man, a rape is a rape': Karnataka HC on marital rape

Chennai :

The Karnataka High Court delivered a pathbreaking judgment on marital rape, rejecting a petition filed by a husband seeking to drop rape charges.





The husband's wife charged him under Article 376 and 377 of the IPC. The bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that a "Man is a man, an act is an act and a rape is a rape, be it performed by a man 'husband' on the woman 'wife'."





Here are the notable remarks made by the bench on the hearing:





1) If a man is exempted from the Section 375 of IPC, it runs counter to 14, 15, 16, 21, 23, 39, 243D and 243T which grants rights to all irrespective of gender.





2) All human beings need to be treated equally under the Constitution.





3) Marriage institution has given the man a robe of "husband" to treat women as a chattel.





4) The regressive notion of husbands being the rulers of the wives should be effaced.





5) Sexual assault on wife by a husband will have grave consequences on her mental health and will damage her psychologically and physiologically.