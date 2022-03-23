Hijab-worn Karnataka student breaks record, wins 16 gold medals

Chennai :

Amid the Hijab controversy, a 22-year-old girl Bushra Mateen from Karnataka became the first student of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to win 16 gold medals in BE Civic Engineering with a GPA of 9.73.





Bushra, who is a civil engineering graduate of SLN College of Engineering received the medals at the 21st convocation ceremony of the varsity where she was facilitated and congratulated by AICC secretary Telegana Shri NS Bose Raju.





AICC secretary Telegana NS Bose Raju tweeted, "Congratulated & felicitated a bright student from Raichur Bushra Mateen for getting 16 gold medals in B.E. Civil Engineering. This is a great achievement in the history of Kalyana Karnataka."





Congratulated & felicitated a bright student from Raichur Bushra Mateen for getting 16 gold medals in B.E. Civil Engineering.



This is a great achievement in the history of Kalyana Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/bHtt07uRpt — N.S Boseraju (@NsBoseraju) March 17, 2022





Apart from the medals that she acquired, she has also won two cash prizes.





When she was asked about her interest in the course, she said that her interest in civil engineers grew by seeing her father and brother and now after receiving the awards she is going to prepare for the UPSC civil services.





The highlight of her achievement is that she wore a hijab at the event receiving the awards and people on social media are praising her for giving confidence to hijab-wearing girls and being a role model for Muslim women for preserving education.