After Rahul, Sonia meets more G-23 leaders

New Delhi :

Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met some more leaders of the G-23 grouping including Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari at her residence and held discussions on resolving internal party issues.





It is learnt that during the meeting, the leaders suggested ways to strengthen the party and revive it to help take on the BJP in the next round of elections.





According to the party sources, Gandhi is likely to meet some more leaders of the G-23 in the coming days.





Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings that the Congress top leadership is having with some of the leaders who have raised critical organisational issues and have suggested measures to revamp the party.





These meetings are being held amidst indications that some of the G-23 leaders may be accommodated in the Congress Working Committee or a new body like the Parliamentary Board, which will be responsible for all policy decisions including finalising chief ministerial candidates and tie-ups with like-minded parties in states.