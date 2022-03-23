Editorial: A not-so-smart occupational hazard

Chennai :

The Madras High Court recently made an observation pertaining to mobile phones that has given us food for thought. Last week, the Madurai bench of the MHC observed that public servants using mobile phones during office hours has become a common phenomenon and it directed the State to frame regulations to limit the use of smartphones and cameras in workplaces during office hours. According to Justice SM Subramaniam, officials working in government departments must not be permitted to use cell phones inside the office for personal use.





The State has been directed to issue circulars to all government offices to ensure that smartphones of employees are deposited in a common cloakroom at the time of entering the office. In a case of emergency, official phone numbers could be used to communicate. The High Court’s observation is worth deliberating upon, when one considers its implication in the context of public and private offices.





There are many arguments in favour of curbing cell phone usage in government offices, including the fact that it could compromise safety and security aspects vis-a-vis official documents and data, apart from being a cause of nuisance, lethargy and distraction. Many consulates in the city have enforced cell phone restrictions on visitors, and in many cases, even on staffers in the non-senior grades. However in a scenario, where the nation is pursuing a vision of better governance through digitalisation and moving towards a paperless, cashless economy, keeping smartphones at an arm’s length doesn’t seem like such a great idea. The government and PSUs, which are usually berated for slow service and red tape can certainly learn a lot from their private counterparts, when it comes to conducting business on the move.





The ease of use and ubiquity of instant messaging has ensured that official communication of every kind is now relayed on WhatsApp. Entire businesses are conducted via messaging and social media. The mobile phone is the single touch point, and it is taken for granted that if the phone rings, it must be answered. But, there is a flipside to this perpetually connected state. In China, a whole new business opportunity has opened up for manufacturers of smartphone isolation boxes. This involves locking up your cellphone inside a specially-designed timer-fitted box. The box can only be unlocked once the timer runs its course. Apart from the anticipated demand from students, the vendors get as many as 2,000 monthly orders from working professionals ranging from 30s to the 50s.





Not that this problem is endemic to China or developed nations, where parents are embarking on drives to ban the usage of cell phone among school kids, a case in point being Sydney. India is also home to a mushrooming number of de-addiction centres that cater to everything from smartphone, internet, gaming and even porn addiction. Stakeholders in institutions like NIMHANS, which has a Service for Healthy Usage of Technology clinic have reported an increase in consumption of adult content among teens in the age group of 13-14 in the aftermath of the pandemic, when they were exposed to unprecedented levels of internet exposure via online classes.





However, unplugging from a smartphone or e-detoxing is not a one way street. The fact that the average Indian workplace or those inhabiting it make zero distinction between the working days and the non-working days of its staffers and employers doesn’t help the case. We’ve normalised such behaviour to an extent that working on a holiday or taking calls after working hours is not even questioned. And it will need an entire cultural shift on part of corporate India and a change of mindset to rid us of this disease.