CUET scores for admission to UG programmes: 12 points to note

Syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT

Chennai :

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes this year.





Here are some of the guidelines issued by the education body:





1) The CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July.





2) Apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.





3) From 2022-23, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.





4) All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes.





5) The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT.





6) The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.





7) The options are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A.





8) Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc.





9) Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level.





10) There are some universities that have general test as eligibility criteria for admission to even domain-specific courses so that is a part of the CUET.





11) The reservation policy of the universities will not be impacted due to the CUET.





12) If a university has a certain percentage of seats reserved for local students, it will be able to retain. However, these students will also have to take admission through CUET.