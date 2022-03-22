Common entrance test in July for Central universities, UGC issues notice

Chennai :

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that there will be a nationwide general entrance examination for admission to bachelor's degrees to central universities across the country and that admission will be based on that entrance examination. It has been announced that the admission of students for the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted on this basis only.





The Central University Entrance Examination (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses at Central Universities is to be conducted on behalf of the National Examinations Agency, similar to the nationwide NEET Examination for admission to medical courses.





The CUET will not based on Class 12 marks.





It has been reported that online registration for the exam will start from the first week of April and the exam will be held in July. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages ​​including Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi and Telugu.





The University Grants Commission said the move was in line with the essence of the new education policy and that state universities and peer universities could conduct admissions based on the marks students receive in the entrance exam.