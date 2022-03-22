Domestic airfares surge due to ATF price hike in India

Chennai :

The fares have increased massively due to the sharp spike in jet fuel prices. ATF price in Chennai is one of the highest after Kolkata with one kilo litre priced at Rs 1.14 lakh. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price is ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.09 lakh respectively.





ATF used for flying aircraft has been spike by 18 per cent, which now means a flight from Chennai to New Delhi that would cost approx Rs.8,000 and going as high as Rs. 11,000.





For a passenger who intends to fly from Chennai to Bengaluru will have to shell 3 times of the existing fare, of Rs 1,500 bringing it to Rs 4,500.





For the airline industry, that was just getting back to normalcy after restrictions over passengers, this price hike might have an impact on footfall.