Editorial: A case for righteous outrage

Chennai :

As a newspaper, we are often expected to follow a certain sense of detachment when reporting events and developments. But once in a while, our team of dedicated reporters unearth stories that leave us shell shocked. Two such back to back incidents occurred recently that have rattled our faith in human nature in a big way.





Earlier, this month, it was reported that a pet dog owned by an individual in Sithalapakkam, Chennai was shot at by miscreant (s). Thankfully, the dog was attended to in time, the bullet was removed from the body and the animal was said to be out of danger.





A few days later, a six-year-old golden retriever housed at a boarding kennel in Arumbakkam succumbed to injuries after a kennel staffer punched him in the chest. The animal’s only crime was to defecate in its cage, an act for which it paid with its life. The owner of the pet discovered the cruelty her dog faced after examining the CCTV footage from the kennel, which captured the assault on the animal by the staffer.





For many readers who do not consider themselves a dog, cat or an animal person, this event might have merited some footnote-like mention in the news. But one does not need a degree in sensitisation to express moral outrage at the act of inhumanity towards a caged, helpless pet animal. In such troubled times, this outrage is much required. And here’s why.





Last February, in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre said that 316 cases involving animal cruelty lay pending in courts across India, of which 64 were pending with the Supreme Court. As many as 199 of the cases of animal cruelty have been pending for more than five years. As a matter of shame, the highest number of cases were registered in Tamil Nadu – 52, followed by Maharashtra (43) and Kerala (15).





A few years ago, two medicos from the city, in search of their 15 seconds of fame, flung a mongrel off the roof of a multi-storey building, and recorded the incident on social media. The young female dog who was trusting enough to not run from the two miscreants, suffered multiple fractures. Luckily, a group of activists took the dog in, and treated her injuries. While the aforementioned youth were suspended from their college, their exploits were replicated by another set of medicos in Vellore, who brutally tortured a simian to death. The post-mortem revealed injuries that are unprintable and makes one question who really are the beasts in this equation.





Mind you, these are the youngsters, who citizens are supposed to be trusting with their lives in the near future. And scientific evidence has proven that cruelty towards animals has been a character trait exhibited by people with sociopathic tendencies.





Sadly, in a nation that reveres animals as gods, animal cruelty is a crime for which you can be let off for a paltry sum of Rs 50. The Centre has taken cognisance of this and has now prepared a draft amending the 60-year-old Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. It proposes a penalty of upto Rs 75,000 or three times the cost of the animal with jail term upto five years, or both, if the act of the individual or organisation causes an animal’s death.





However, a penalty involving jail time or a hefty fine should not be the determinant of how we treat the voiceless and the vulnerable. It might be hard to expect empathy and compassion for sentient beings in individuals who have been hardwired into a culture of cruelty from day one. Along with moral values and lessons on health and well-being, the younger generation must be taught about compassion for all living beings, so they can grow up to be the change we need in these harsh times.



