Bhai Lang: New programming language created by 2 Indians

Chennai :

A new programming language called "Bhai Lang" has been created by two Indian developers named Aniket Singh from Amazon and Rishabh Tripathi from Groww. The toy programming language which was inspired by the 'bro-talk' used by Hindi speaking public has inspired netizens all over the world.





"Bhai" is known as brother in Hindi and the programming language consists of a typescript which is a combination of different Hindi words and hi, bye among others.





Like Java, the "Bhai-lang" has its own syntax.





According to its official website, the code starts with "Hi Bhai" which means 'hello brother' and ends with "Bye Bhai". Any code that is written outside the tags will be ignored.





If any developer commits a mistake on the syntax, a prompt saying "Arre Bhai Bhai Bhai" would appear.





The screengrab image of the language went viral on social media platforms.





Though there are many programming language like HTML, CSS, C++, this particular language was created with fun-oriented elements. The language has its own GitHub page, page built-ins, conditionals and loops for the users.



