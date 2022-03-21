Students who returned from Ukraine to get admission in K’taka colleges

Bangalore :

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday said arrangements would be made for the students who returned from war-struck Ukraine to continue their studies in the state's medical colleges.





The minister made this announcement during a press conference at Vidhana Soudha after meeting a delegation of students who returned from Ukraine.





He said: "The continuation of studies of the students is the top priority of the government. There has been discussion on academic matters concerning those students. The meeting was conveyed as per the directions of the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai)."





"The education of these students should not be curtailed. In this backdrop the students who returned from the war-torn country would be accommodated in the medical colleges of the state," the Minister added.





There are 60 medical colleges in the state.





The clinical training must also be continued for the students. The state government would initiate steps in this direction, the Minister said.





"Once the students are allowed to continue their education, the government will select the colleges for the students who returned from Ukraine," Sudhakar said.





A five-member committee would be formed in coordination with the Central government in order to shape the future of these students, he said.





The committee would provide inputs as to what should be the government's demands with the Central government as well as the National Medical Council.





The committee would also give report on the students who have come back to the country after the Covid outbreak in other countries as well.





"We have asked the committee to submit the report in 7 to 10 days," he said.



