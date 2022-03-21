Mon, Mar 21, 2022

Cricketer Harbhajan, AAP MLA, IIT faculty among 5 candidates nominated by AAP to RS

Published: Mar 21,202201:21 PM by PTI

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh (Image credit: PTI)
New Delhi:
Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, a businessman are the other two party contenders to the Upper House of parliament, party sources said.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

