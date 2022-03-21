PM inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

New Delhi :

Sources said that the antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, Portraits and decorative objects.





These antiquities come from different time periods, with earliest dating to 9-10 century CE. These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper.





Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.





"In a historic move, 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia. Prime Minister Modi inspected these antiquities which returned from Australia today," sources said.