Rapid rise in Covid cases in East Asia: WHO's reaction, India's measures and more...

The countries have been reporting worrying numbers forcing major cities to go under lockdown to control the spread.





Here are the countries where cases are increasing:





CHINA:





China's case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a zero tolerance strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.





The government reported 2,027 new cases in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday, up from the previous day's 1,737. That included 1,542 cases in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.





SINGAPORE:





Singapore reported 7,859 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday alone. A total of 1,065 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 23 cases in intensive care units. Four deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,198, the ministry said.





SOUTH KOREA:





As the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to surge, South Korea’s cumulative number of Covid infections nears 10 million since the country reported its first confirmed case around 26 months ago.





According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency‘s report on Sunday, the country added 334,708 new Covid cases during the 24 hours of Saturday.





WHO's REACTION?





Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.





A combination of factors causing the increases, include the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, according to WHO.





"These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," it said. Low vaccination rates in some countries, driven partly by a "huge amount of misinformation" also explained the rise, WHO officials said.





New infections jumped by 8% globally compared to the previous week, with 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported from March 7-13. It is the first rise since the end of January.





The biggest jump was in the WHO's Western Pacific region, which includes South Korea and China, where cases rose by 25% and deaths by 27%.





HOW WILL INDIA ACT TO STAY VIGILANT?





As the country's situation has improved, the government has said that all international regular flights will operate with full capacity from March 27. Flights coming from countries witnessing an increase in Covid cases are likely to be controlled and passengers screened at the airport.