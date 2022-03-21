Assam reports four new Covid cases in 24 hours

Guwahati :

All four cases have been reported from the Kamrup Rural district of Assam. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 7,24,190 in Assam.





A total of 7,16,186 people have so far recovered from Covid disease, including two recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.89 per cent in the state. In Assam, a total of 6,639 persons have succumbed to Covid till now with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.





A total of 2,83,41,223 Covid tests have been conducted in the North-East state with 300 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,34,47,148 people have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccines and 2,00,03,557 people have been administered the second dose of Covid vaccine.





Also, so far 118 children in the age group of 15-17 years and 152 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the vaccine.