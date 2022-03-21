COMEDK UGET entrance on June 19

Chennai :

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examinations will be held on June 19, 2022, as a combined examination for admission to over 150 Engineering colleges and 50+ reputed private and deemed universities, respectively.





The entrance test will be for admissions to B.E/B. Tech programmes for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities.





The online exam will be held in over 150 cities across India, with over 400 test centers. This year, it expects over 80,000 students to appear for the examination.





Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com.





The application process is open online from March 14, 2022 to May 02, 2022 Dr Kumar, Executive Secretary COMEDK said, “We are anticipating that this year will be different, as colleges and schools are opening doors across the country. COMEDK for the last 15 years has been facilitating smooth conduct of the exam nationally: This year too we will ensure safety measures are in place while conducting the exam and admissions.”





He further adds, “In line with NEP 2020, we have also launched Comedkares, advanced skill centers for engineering students to stay up to date on new and emerging technologies. Our focus here is to put more emphasis on skill and inter disciplinary education to make the next generation future-ready.





The premise underlying this initiative was that many institutions, particularly those in rural areas lack good infrastructure and laboratories, hence the skill centers will bridge this gap for students enrolled in all member institutions of COMEDK.”