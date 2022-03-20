Opposition parties to hold crucial meeting in Guwahati ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Guwahati :





"We have a sufficient number to the seat. A meeting of all opposition parties will start soon," Rekibuddin Ahmed said. Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in three Northeastern states - two seats in Assam and one each in Tripura and Nagaland will be held on March 31, the Election Commission had announced earlier this month. Earlier this month the apex poll body had announced polls to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states falling vacant in April.





These include Assam (two seats), Himachal (one seat), Nagaland (one seat), Tripura (one seat), and Kerala (three seats). Apart from this five seats from Punjab are also falling vacant with five members from the state retiring on April 9. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24. The counting of votes of the poll scheduled on March 31 will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.

Before starting the opposition parties meet, a meeting of the Assam Congress Legislature Party was held in presence of Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate Ripun Bora and other senior leaders. Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said that, out of two Rajya Sabha seats, the opposition will win one seat.