BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges Rs 1000 cr scam by Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai

New Delhi :

"Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and MLA Yamini Yashwant bought 36 buildings (old buildings of "Paghadi") with 1000 flats/shops/offices in Mumbai in last 24 months. Rs 1000 crore scam exposed I am confident of actions by ED, Compay Ministry, Income Tax Department in next few days," the BJP leader tweeted.





Earlier this month, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that Somaiya is among the beneficiaries of the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam. He had also alleged that a top ED official had made investments in a Rs 260-crore project in Maharashtra's Palghar. The Shiv Sena leader went further to allege that Kirit Somaiya's son and wife are directors of the same project named 'Nikon green Ville Project'.