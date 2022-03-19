Sat, Mar 19, 2022

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Pune's manufacturing unit

Published: Mar 19,202207:00 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A total of six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire after receiving the information about the incident.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Pune:
A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car-care products company in the Kasurdi village of Maharashtra's Pune district, informed Pune Fire Department on Saturday.

A total of six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire after receiving the information about the incident. 

Pune Fire department informed that the fire is under control at present and no casualty reported so far.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations