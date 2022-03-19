Sat, Mar 19, 2022

We may soon top the hate and anger charts: Rahul Gandhi

Published: Mar 19,202206:03 PM by Online desk

He tweeted, Hunger Rank: 101, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted about the World Happiness Report 2022 saying that India as a country might top the charts of hatred and anger soon.

He tweeted, "Hunger Rank: 101, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!"


According to a source from United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, India has ranked on the World Happiness Report 2022 in 132 positions whereas Finland marked as the 1st country.

