We may soon top the hate and anger charts: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted about the World Happiness Report 2022 saying that India as a country might top the charts of hatred and anger soon.





He tweeted, "Hunger Rank: 101, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!"





But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!





According to a source from United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, India has ranked on the World Happiness Report 2022 in 132 positions whereas Finland marked as the 1st country.