Punjab Cabinet: Bhagwant Mann passes proposal to provide 25,000 govt jobs

Chennai :

Soon after 10 of the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ministers took their oath today , he held the first cabinet meet and passed a proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs.









'The Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 govt jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department & 15,000 vacancies in other govt departments," said Mann, after his first cabinet meeting as reported by the news agency ANI.









Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its poll promises had said that after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths.