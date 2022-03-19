Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit

Chennai :

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in Delhi for his first India visit.





Kishida, who is to reside in India after assuming office, will take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the news agency ANI.





Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received Fumio Kishida today. The 14th India-Japan Annual Summit Fumio Kishida will take part in, will offer an opportunity to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas besides exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in order to advance the partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.





India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation as partners within the ambit of their "Special Strategic and Global Partnership".