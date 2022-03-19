Health, education, employment top priorities of Punjab ministers

Chandigarh :

"It's a great responsibility. Arvind Kejriwal brought back the trust of youth in politics. We have to again make a Punjab of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's time. We'll make Punjab a model state and in 2024 Arvind Kejriwal the PM of the country," said Bains, after taking oath as Punjab minister.





Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that people have voted for AAP because they were annoyed by a corrupt system in the state. "I am grateful to party leaders. It's a big responsibility and I will fulfil it with honesty. People have brought us because they were annoyed by a corrupt system in Punjab. We will have to uproot corruption," said Hayer.





Baljit Kaur said that her priorities would be the development of women and the health sector. "I thank people of Punjab and the party high command. It is AAP's good mindset that they have included a woman in the Cabinet. I will carry out all my duties honestly. As a woman and doctor, I will work for the development of women and health sector," Kaur told ANI.





After the swearing-in ceremony, Harpal Singh Cheema said, "I was a servant of the public earlier and even now I'm a servant. Common people like us, who might have not even thought of becoming a minister, have become ministers. We will fulfil all the promises." Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that his priority would be to work for education and health.





"We will work for the people of Punjab sincerely. I come from an under-developed region of the state and my priority would be to work for education and health," he said. There are lots of issues, health services are very poor, we'll work for improvement. We have got a decrepit Punjab, and it'll take some time but a change will surely come.





Saying that there are a number of issues in the state while health services are very poor, Braham Shankar Jimpa, who has taken oath as Punjab minister, said that he will work for improvement on all fronts. "We have got a decrepit Punjab, and it will take some time but a change will surely come," he added.





Dr Vijay Singla, who has taken oath as Punjab minister, "There are various issues, including drug addiction, unemployment. We will be requiring Opposition's support." Ten ministers were sworn in on Saturday in Punjab, with the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joining the Bhagwant Mann led Cabinet in the state.





Besides Cheema and Dhaliwal, the AAP MLAs -- Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains -- were sworn in at the ceremony in the Raj Bhavan. Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.





The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.