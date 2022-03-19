Body of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college

Bangalore :





Shekarappa, the killed pupil’s father, on Friday stated that he was saddened as the method of bringing again the physique of his son was delayed. “Now, the disappointment has gone away after studying that we can see his physique for the final time,” he stated.





The physique is reaching the Chalageri village on Monday, he stated. After performing the ultimate rites, the household has determined to donate the physique to the S.S. Medical School of Davanagere, he added.





The choice has been taken to allow the medical faculty college students with their research, he stated.





He additionally thanked everybody for bringing again his son’s physique after 21 days.





Naveen’s mom Vijayalakshmi has additionally thanked authorities for bringing again the physique of her son, saying this has purchased some solace.





Naveen was killed in Kharkiv metropolis on March 1 when he had come out of bunker looking for meals. The state authorities has paid over Rs 25 lakh compensation to his household.