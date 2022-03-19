Centre advises states to restart ILI, SARI testing

Chennai :

Testing for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) have been pillars of COVID management but recently, the testings were stopped as the country saw a steady decline in cases.





Patients being hospitalised with ILI and SARI will again be tested for COVID and positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked states and UTs to ensure samples are submitted to the INSACOG network for timely detection of new variants. He also stressed on maintaining testing, observing all precautions and not letting the guard down.





Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that TN is testing those with ILI and SARI symptoms and with the low tally, testing of contact of cases can be done. “Cases are being monitored and 35,000 tests are being done on a daily basis. The positive reports will be sent for genome sequencing at the recently authorised State Public Health Laboratory,” he said. Officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine reiterated that cases are being strictly monitored and all ILI and SARI cases are being tested.