Naveen’s body to arrive on Monday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen SG, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Monday and not on Sunday as was stated earlier. “The body of Naveen Gyanagouda, who was recently killed in Ukraine in Russian shelling, will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday at 3 AM,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Friday. He had earlier told reporters that the body would arrive on Sunday.

