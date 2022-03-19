No leadership talk, Azad post Sonia meet

After meeting Gandhi, Azad told reporters that he gave her suggestions to strengthen the party and held a discussion on how to take on rivals.
New Delhi:
G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, after which he said leadership change is not an issue as the Congress Working Committee unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls. After meeting Gandhi, Azad told reporters that he gave her suggestions to strengthen the party and held a discussion on how to take on rivals.
