‘Deep ocean mission to unravel origins of life’

New Delhi :

Initially, the Rs 4,077-crore mission will entail scientists travelling to a depth of 500 metres to test various technologies being developed for the purpose before taking a deeper dive into the unknown.





“Some of the mysteries about the origins of life still persist. There are theories that life originated in hydro-thermal vents which exist at a depth of four to five kilometres in the ocean,” said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences. “It is completely dark at the depth of four to five kilometres, but there are living organisms. How is life born at that depth, how does life survive? The deep ocean mission will also help us understand this,” he added.