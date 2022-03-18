Raped after Ayurvedic massage offer, alleges Dutch woman in Jaipur

Jaipur :

A 31-year old Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on pretext of giving a Ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp, police said on Friday.





The accused, Biju Murlidharan -- a resident of Kerala -- who was living at a rented accommodation in the Khatipura area of the city, has been arrested, they said.





According to the woman's complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.





A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said.





The police said the victim had called the man for massage at the place where she was staying with her family members.





"A medical examination of the woman has also been done and the accused is being interrogated," the police said.





The woman came to Delhi with her family members along with a group of tourists on March 12.



