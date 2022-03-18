Fri, Mar 18, 2022

Two killed as groups clash over applying Holi colours in UP

Published: Mar 18,202210:11 PM by ANI

Two people died and 5 to 6 people got injured after a clash erupted between two groups over applying Holi colours in Babupur village of Amethi, Amethi District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

Amethi District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra (ANI)
Chennai: Two people were killed and several others were injured after a clash erupted between two groups over applying Holi colours in Amethi's Babupur village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. 

