Pawan Kalyan condemns AP govt's act to seize people's goods if tax not paid

The actor tweeted, 'No Kosana seemsw to be governing for the good of the people. What does it mean that the Kakinada Municipal Corporation is turning around with tractors saying that the goods will be seized if the tax is not paid? This is exactly the style of governing the country that he has used in Daily Finance.
ప్రజల మంచి కోరి పరిపాలన చేస్తున్నట్లు ఏ కోశానా కనిపించడం లేదు. పన్ను కట్టకపోతే సామాన్లు పట్టుకుపోతామని కాకినాడ మున్సిపల్ కార్పొరేషన్ వాళ్ళు ట్రాక్టర్లు వేసుకొని తిరగడం ఏం సూచిస్తోంది? డెయిలీ ఫైనాన్స్ వ్యాపారం చేసుకొనేవాళ్ళ ఆలోచనలా ఉంది. pic.twitter.com/MIuGWaJeyN— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 18, 2022
ప్రజలు గౌరవప్రదంగా జీవించడం ఈ ప్రభుత్వానికి నచ్చదు. చెత్త పన్ను విధింపే ఒక దరిద్రం అనుకొంటే వసూలు చేస్తున్న విధానం మరింత దిగజారుడుగా ఉంది. కర్నూలులో వ్యాపారులు ఆ పన్ను చెల్లించలేదని దుకాణాల ముందు- సిటీలోని చెత్తను తెచ్చి వేసి అవమానిస్తారా? ఇది కచ్చితంగా మానవ హక్కుల ఉల్లంఘనే. pic.twitter.com/e1jwnlRSm1— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 18, 2022
Conversations