Pawan Kalyan condemns AP govt's act to seize people's goods if tax not paid

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and Tollywood Power star Pawan Kalyan on Friday condemned the Andra Pradesh government and Kakinada civic body authorities for deploying vehicles on streets stating that people's goods will be seized if the tax is not paid.





He tweeted, 'No Kosana seems to be governing for the good of the people. What does it mean that the Kakinada Municipal Corporation is turning around with vehicles saying that the goods will be seized if the tax is not paid? This is exactly the style of governing the country that he has used in Daily Finance."









He retweeted and added the issues faced by traders in Kurnool "This government does not like people to live with dignity. The policy of collecting is even worse if one is poor enough to tax the worst. Are the traders in Kurnool insulted by bringing garbage in front of the shops- City for not paying that tax? This is definitely a human rights violation."





Later, following the resentment from people, it was reported that the authorities of the KMC have withdrawn their controversial decision to seize the houses and belongings of the defaulters of various taxes, but have disconnected the water connection.





Earlier, the actor-turned-politician also condemned the Andra government's recent move on online ticketing prices in the state stating that the motive was to show it as part of the revenue to banks and thereby get more loans.