'The Kashmir Files' should be dubbed in Kannada: Karnataka Home Minister

Bangalore :

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Friday that “The Kashmir Files” movie, which has stirred up a controversy and turned out to be a huge hit in the country should be dubbed and released in the Kannada language also.









Speaking to reporters he stated that, “we should also understand this movie. The movie has been released in Hindi language and it will be good if it is released in Kannada.” He stated that Article 370 should have been revoked in the state of Jammu and Kashmir long ago. Why did the Congress party not think of it? The job was done after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. The Congress is indulging in appeasement politics, he maintained.





M.P. Renukacharya, BJP MLA and the Political Secretary of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, stated that “The Kashmir Files” should be dubbed in the Kannada language.









“We have discussed this already,” Renukacharya said. “I have collected the contact number of the director of the movie Vivek Agnihotri. If he agrees to dubbing, we will collect money and dub the movie in the Kannada language,” he added.









“The Kashmir Files” has come out in only Hindi and it is being exhibited successfully all over the country. It will be convenient for the people of Karnataka to watch and understand the movie, if it is made in the Kannada language, he said.