Fri, Mar 18, 2022

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gorakhpur

Published: Mar 18,202206:11 PM by ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI)
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. 

Bhagwat will reach Gorakhpur in the evening on March 19 and will be in Gorakhpur on March 20, 21 and 22. 

During his tour, Bhagwat is scheduled to address RSS workers at a meeting that will be held in Madhav Dham, the provincial office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

