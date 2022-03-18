Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after two years in Dharamshala

Dharamsala :

The 14th Dalai Lama delivered teachings from the Jataka Tales followed by the ceremony for generating Bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan Temple Tsuglakhang.





Addressing the gathering, he said that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular health check-up but did not do so as he was in good health. Thousands of Tibetans including monks, nuns, MPs, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president and his Cabinet ministers in-exile gathered for the spiritual discourse.





Tenzing Jigme, a Tibetan Parliamentarian said, "This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see His Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy. We pray for the long life of His Holiness. We are really feeling happy and blessed to see His Holiness healthy and fine." Another visitor, Sandra from Romania, who visited the country for the first time to catch a glimpse of the Dalai Lama, said, "It is my first time in India and in Dharamshala. It is really wonderful to see him. It was his first teaching after the pandemic and it's wonderful to be here."





Calling it an "auspicious" occasion, another foreign tourist, Velre said, "We have gathered here to celebrate and pray for peace and happiness of all sentient beings."