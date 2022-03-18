PM Modi greets citizens on Holi

New Delhi :

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.





People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".