Azad likely to meet Sonia, Rahul meets Hooda

New Delhi :

G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, while members of the dissenting group Thursday held a flurry of meetings where they insisted they will fight for revamping the party while staying within its fold. A day after the Group of 23 pitched for an “inclusive and collective leadership” in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, met Rahul Gandhi and the two leaders were learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation.



