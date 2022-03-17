Miss World 2021: Indian-American Shree Saini finishes 1st runner-up

Washington :

Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to Covid.

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.





India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar.