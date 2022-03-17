Thu, Mar 17, 2022

ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.30 cr in Institution of Engineers cheating case

Published: Mar 17,202208:38 AM by IANS

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.30 crore in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against an ex-Allahabad Bank manager for allegedly cheating the Institution of Engineers (India).

Representative image
New Delhi:
Initially, a case was lodged by the Kolkata Police in 2020 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Samrat Paul, the then Bank Manager of Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), and others for allegedly cheating the Institution of Engineers (India).

The ED later initiated the money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR lodged by the Kolkata Police.

