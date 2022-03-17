Assam: Ban ‘The Kashmir Files’, AIUDF urges PM, CM

Guwahati :

AIUDF supremo and Lok Sabha member from Dhubri, Badruddin Ajmal, said that the movie would create communal discontent.





"I have not seen the movie, but it has to be banned. A lot of incidents happened in different parts of India since Kashmir 40 years ago. Even the Nellie massacre happened (1983) in Assam," he told the media.





Ajmal said that to create needless tension and enmity between Hindus and Muslims, the film is screened after being "sponsored by the RSS and BJP".





"I request Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) to ban 'The Kashmir Files' immediately, as it would lead to communal tension," he said.





Earlier in the day, Sarma tweeted: "Glad to announce that our govt employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch 'The Kashmir Files'. They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day."





After watching the movie in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: "Along with Cabinet ministers, BJP and IPFT MLAs, and other senior leaders, watched 'The Kashmir Files' at Rupashi Cinema today. The movie is a great work by Vivek Agnihotri Ji and his team on portraying the plight of Kashmiri Pandits."





'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in 1990. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.