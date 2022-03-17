Chinese Foreign Minister may visit India this month

New Delhi :

A visit to India by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later this month could be on the cards but there is no finality on it yet, sources said on Wednesday. There is no official word by the Ministry of External Affairs or the Chinese government on the possible visit. If the visit takes place, it will be the first trip by a senior Chinese leader to India after the eastern Ladakh standoff between the two countries began in May 2020. It is learnt that the proposal for the visit came from the Chinese side and Wang also intends to travel to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.



